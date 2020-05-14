Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Docusign (DOCU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU):

5/13/2020 – Docusign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/7/2020 – Docusign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Docusign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/1/2020 – Docusign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Docusign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2020 – Docusign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Docusign was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating.

4/16/2020 – Docusign was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/16/2020 – Docusign had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Docusign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/3/2020 – Docusign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Docusign had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $82.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Docusign was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2020 – Docusign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/16/2020 – Docusign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $119.07 on Thursday. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 792,519 shares of company stock worth $66,941,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,060,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,776,000 after acquiring an additional 263,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,741,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 26,561 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

