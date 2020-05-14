Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Forescout Technologies (FSCT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ: FSCT):

5/12/2020 – Forescout Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/8/2020 – Forescout Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/6/2020 – Forescout Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Forescout Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Forescout Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/29/2020 – Forescout Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2020 – Forescout Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Forescout Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2020 – Forescout Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Forescout Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2020 – Forescout Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Forescout Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Forescout Technologies stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $130,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,287 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $167,915.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,421 shares of company stock worth $1,631,699. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Amadeus Capital Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,548,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 375.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 98,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 77,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

