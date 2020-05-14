Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kemper (KMPR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) recently:

5/4/2020 – Kemper was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

5/2/2020 – Kemper was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/1/2020 – Kemper was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/25/2020 – Kemper was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Kemper had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Kemper was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/18/2020 – Kemper was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Kemper was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/16/2020 – Kemper had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Kemper was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Kemper had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Kemper had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Kemper was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Kemper stock opened at $57.14 on Thursday. Kemper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Kemper had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Kemper by 3.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Kemper by 9.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Kemper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Kemper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

