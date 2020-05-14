Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ: ETRN):

5/8/2020 – Equitrans Midstream was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2020 – Equitrans Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

4/27/2020 – Equitrans Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.

4/23/2020 – Equitrans Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

4/23/2020 – Equitrans Midstream was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/16/2020 – Equitrans Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

4/15/2020 – Equitrans Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

4/9/2020 – Equitrans Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

4/8/2020 – Equitrans Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

4/7/2020 – Equitrans Midstream was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/28/2020 – Equitrans Midstream was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

In related news, COO Diana M. Charletta purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $223,300.00. Also, CEO Thomas F. Karam purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $478,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $791,200 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 109,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $5,925,000.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

