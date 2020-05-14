Redmond Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,330 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 34,785,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

