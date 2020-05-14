Redmond Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.79.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $257.51. 75,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,541. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.04.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

