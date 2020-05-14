Refereum 1-Day Volume Tops $77,130.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Refereum token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Upbit, Bibox and IDEX. Refereum has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $77,130.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Refereum has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.65 or 0.01988184 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00083926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00169291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00039553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX, Bibox, OKEx, Cobinhood, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

