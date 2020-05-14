Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) CEO Acquires $124,500.00 in Stock

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) CEO Robert William Beck acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,021.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert William Beck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regional Management alerts:

On Thursday, May 14th, Robert William Beck purchased 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00.

Regional Management stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $12.02. 176,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,417. The company has a current ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 38.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $167.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. Regional Management Corp has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $34.93.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.01 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Regional Management Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Regional Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regional Management by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regional Management by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Regional Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,710,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Regional Management by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.