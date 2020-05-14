Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Short Interest Update

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 529,400 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 498,300 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

RM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Fisher purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $91,680.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,296.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,021.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $268,280. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 16,803.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

RM traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $12.02. 176,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,416. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $167.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 38.33 and a quick ratio of 38.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $96.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Regional Management will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

