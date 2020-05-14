Relex (RLX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Relex has a total market capitalization of $172,967.44 and $1,291.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and IDEX. In the last seven days, Relex has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.02008328 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00085429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00170114 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Relex

Relex’s launch date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,880,589,110 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. Relex’s official website is www.relex.io.

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

