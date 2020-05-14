Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Purchases $24,234.00 in Stock

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Michael E. Wallace bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $24,234.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,905 shares in the company, valued at $933,643.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RBNC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $162.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 33.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

