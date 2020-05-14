Remme Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,378.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Remme has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $42,378.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Remme token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Kuna and Tidex.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00042225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.69 or 0.03515600 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055879 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030849 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

About Remme

Remme is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kuna, IDEX, Gate.io, DEx.top and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

