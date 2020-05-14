RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.50.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $189.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,918,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,811,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,162,000 after buying an additional 28,535 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 229.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,329,000 after buying an additional 794,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 956,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,223,000 after purchasing an additional 197,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $156.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.39. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.