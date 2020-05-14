Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 160,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Get Renren alerts:

Shares of NYSE RENN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. 105,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,092. The company has a market cap of $38.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.21. Renren has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Renren worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.