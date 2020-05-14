Repay Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,527 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 822% compared to the average volume of 274 call options.

RPAY stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,006. Repay has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPAY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Repay by 32.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Repay by 244.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

