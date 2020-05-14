Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,113,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,740 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up 3.2% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Republic Services worth $83,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,761,000 after buying an additional 50,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,845,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,566,000 after acquiring an additional 464,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $235,611,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,616,000 after acquiring an additional 349,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.44. The company had a trading volume of 948,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,292. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average is $87.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $119,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,631.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

