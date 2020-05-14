Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.84). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($12.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ICPT. ValuEngine upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

ICPT stock opened at $85.08 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by $0.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 455.79% and a negative net margin of 136.78%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

