Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HALO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.54. 746,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,208. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -48.28 and a beta of 1.75. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $25.68.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 142,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,964,000 after purchasing an additional 82,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley bought 52,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,305.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

