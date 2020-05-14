Research Analysts Set Expectations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 259.07% and a negative net margin of 2,901.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INO. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

NASDAQ INO opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 828,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,722,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $100,073. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

