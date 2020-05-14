Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 14th (ABBV, AMPH, AUPH, AVAV, AXLA, AXTA, BGNE, BLFS, CYTK, EVBG)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, May 14th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

