Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Glencore (GLEN)

5/14/2020 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

5/11/2020 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/5/2020 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

5/1/2020 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

4/30/2020 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 170 ($2.24). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Glencore was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 175 ($2.30).

4/23/2020 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 200 ($2.63). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 220 ($2.89). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

4/7/2020 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 260 ($3.42). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/1/2020 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/25/2020 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.16). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Glencore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/20/2020 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 140 ($1.84). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 220 ($2.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Glencore had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 175 ($2.30). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 134.80 ($1.77) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 136.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 201.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Glencore PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 109.76 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 287 ($3.78).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Glencore’s payout ratio is -500.00%.

In other news, insider Peter Coates bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($133,649.04).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

