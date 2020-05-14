Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for HollyFrontier (HFC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC):

5/13/2020 – HollyFrontier had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – HollyFrontier had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – HollyFrontier had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – HollyFrontier was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/4/2020 – HollyFrontier was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

4/23/2020 – HollyFrontier was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2020 – HollyFrontier had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – HollyFrontier was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – HollyFrontier had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – HollyFrontier was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/27/2020 – HollyFrontier had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – HollyFrontier was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $51.00.

3/18/2020 – HollyFrontier was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – HollyFrontier had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

HFC opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.76. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 652.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

