ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. CLSA started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

RMD traded down $3.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,267. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $177.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $199,566.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $440,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares in the company, valued at $17,122,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,792 shares of company stock worth $2,392,346 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $181,156,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,174,000 after acquiring an additional 367,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,215,000 after acquiring an additional 316,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,525,000 after purchasing an additional 218,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 986,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,228,000 after purchasing an additional 214,029 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

