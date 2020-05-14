Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Short Interest Update

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 527,500 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 578,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 399,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSE:RFP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 133,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,181. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $182.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,918,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 616,334 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 129,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 471,075 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,821 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,230,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 178,538 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

