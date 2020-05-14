Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Price Down 11.7% This Week

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $5,277.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Sistemkoin, Kucoin and Coinsuper.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00042225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.69 or 0.03515600 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055879 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030849 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io.

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, CoinZest, Kucoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.