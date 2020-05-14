Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE QSR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,148. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

