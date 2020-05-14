Retail Properties of America (RPAI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Retail Properties of America (NYSE: RPAI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/7/2020 – Retail Properties of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

5/6/2020 – Retail Properties of America had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $16.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Retail Properties of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

4/24/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

4/22/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/3/2020 – Retail Properties of America had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

RPAI stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

