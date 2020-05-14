Retirement Network Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Retirement Network increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.9% of Retirement Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Retirement Network’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $123.71. 9,719,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,299,750. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.68. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $99.13 and a 52 week high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

