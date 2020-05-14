Retirement Network Buys 2,353 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Retirement Network raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.9% of Retirement Network’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Retirement Network’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.87. 23,553,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,589,596. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average is $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.