Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $17.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target lifted by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RVLV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

RVLV stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $48.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.61.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas bought 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $262,203.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 445.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

