Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.52 million.

Shares of RVLV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,304,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,938. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas acquired 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $262,203.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

