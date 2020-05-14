Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $11.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 24.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

NYSE RVLV opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.61.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas acquired 123,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $262,203.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 445.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 47,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

