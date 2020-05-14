REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) Short Interest Update

REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 238,100 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:REX traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $56.33. The company had a trading volume of 44,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.93 million, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $98.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $120.92 million for the quarter. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,008,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,736 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 199,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 86,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 27,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.