Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,304,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410,502 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Rexnord worth $52,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Rexnord by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,044,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexnord by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 373,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,501. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58. Rexnord Corp has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.68 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $93,933.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,508.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXN. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

