RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Director Purchases $58,750.00 in Stock

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Director John B. Williamson III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 133,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,793.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RGCO stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $23.36. 2,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of -0.45. RGC Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. State Street Corp lifted its position in RGC Resources by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in RGC Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 132,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in RGC Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 56,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RGC Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in RGC Resources by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

RGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

