Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,826 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Automatic Data Processing worth $114,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 52,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,172. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.52.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

