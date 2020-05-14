Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234,007 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 43,781 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Starbucks worth $146,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,503,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,719,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average of $81.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

