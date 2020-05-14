Rhumbline Advisers Buys 199,115 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,608,471 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 199,115 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Comcast worth $295,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.25. 14,838,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,739,078. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

