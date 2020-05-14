Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of S&P Global worth $110,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in S&P Global by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.75.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $295.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $312.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

