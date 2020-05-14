Rhumbline Advisers Has $133.85 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Lockheed Martin worth $133,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT traded down $10.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $353.36. The company had a trading volume of 110,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $365.98 and its 200-day moving average is $387.72.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.