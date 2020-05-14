Rhumbline Advisers Has $308.88 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,549,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,520 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Bank of America worth $308,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,482,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,931,281. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

