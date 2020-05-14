Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 11,422 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,012,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,422 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Zoetis worth $119,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.69. 150,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.86. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

