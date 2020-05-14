Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,747 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,106,564 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of NVIDIA worth $291,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,923,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA traded up $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $313.33. 10,377,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,961,689. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.54 and its 200-day moving average is $246.09. The company has a market cap of $190.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $324.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.99.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

