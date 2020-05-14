Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,416 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Amgen worth $210,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.65.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.87. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.