Richard T. Spurzem Purchases 1,200 Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Stock

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) major shareholder Richard T. Spurzem acquired 1,200 shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $17,880.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Ridge Bankshares stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.85. 7,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,714,000.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

