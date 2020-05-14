Rightmove’s (RMV) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Rightmove (LON:RMV)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rightmove from GBX 668 ($8.79) to GBX 617 ($8.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 845 ($11.12) price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 405 ($5.33) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 502.85 ($6.61).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of RMV traded down GBX 21.80 ($0.29) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 495.20 ($6.51). 2,333,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,308. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 373.10 ($4.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 482.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 590.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rightmove will post 1954.9999405 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.