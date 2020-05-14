RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) Short Interest Up 5.7% in April

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,600 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 374,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 207,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, National Securities downgraded shares of RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

RNET remained flat at $$0.87 on Thursday. 276,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,480. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.62. RigNet has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $58.76 million during the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 83.91% and a negative net margin of 13.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RigNet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RigNet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RigNet by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RigNet by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RigNet by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

