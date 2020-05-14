RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $19.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

