RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) recently:

5/6/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

4/30/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $12.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $15.00 to $7.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/25/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

4/15/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

4/14/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $11.50 to $7.75. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – RLJ Lodging Trust was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $19.04.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,907,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,120,000 after buying an additional 1,643,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,618,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,817,000 after buying an additional 791,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,535,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,647,000 after buying an additional 94,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,227,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,187,000 after buying an additional 43,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,078,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 342,290 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.