RMR Group Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:RMR)

RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for RMR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $140.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.37%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RMR. BidaskClub raised shares of RMR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on RMR Group from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

RMR traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.41. 9,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,905. RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $870.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in RMR Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of RMR Group by 324.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of RMR Group by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

